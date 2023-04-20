Replica Analytics unveils Replica Synthesis 3.0

Replica Analytics Ltd., an Aetion company, announced the release of Replica Synthesis 3.0, its privacy and utility preserving synthetic data generation software that has been updated with an enhanced user experience. This makes it easier for analysts to train generative models and evaluate their utility and privacy. The company unveiled the latest version of its trusted software during a Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) demonstration at the Privacy Symposium, which attracts data protection experts from around the globe to discuss developments in data protection regulations, compliance, and innovative technologies.

Synthetic data is generated from real data. A machine learning model captures the patterns in an original dataset and then generates new data from that model which closely captures the properties and patterns in the original dataset. Because synthetic data is generated from a model, it has low disclosure risks. A growing body of research offers evidence that synthetic data can reduce privacy risk and maintain data utility.

https://replica-analytics.com/