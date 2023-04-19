Gilbane Advisor 4-19-23 — Objaverse, ChatGPTing with large docs

Opinion / Analysis

Objaverse: A universe of annotated 3D objects

“Recent advancements in computer vision… and natural language processing… were made possible by the availability of massive datasets. However, existing 3D datasets, such as ShapeNet, are limited in scale and diversity, consisting of only 50,000 objects. In response, we on the PRIOR team at AI2 have developed Objaverse, a vast dataset with nearly 1 million annotated 3D objects, complete with descriptive captions, tags, and animations.”

(2 min) until you start exploring this free resource.

https://blog.allenai.org/objaverse-a-universe-of-annotated-3d-objects-718ef3d61fd6

Chat with document(s) using OpenAI ChatGPT API and text embedding

“Have you ever wondered how these applications are able to chat with documents that are over 100 or even 1,000 pages long, whereas if you try to do the same thing with ChatGPT, you will get an error message…”



Business analyst Sung Kim shares details of how he assembled a solution to chat with documents, PDFs, and books using ChatGPT API and text embedding. (13 min)

https://blog.devgenius.io/chat-with-document-s-using-openai-chatgpt-api-and-text-embedding-6a0ce3dc8bc8

More Reading

Adobe expands Frame.io collaboration platform beyond video

Frame[.]io now includes rich support for photos and PDFs, helping more teams to seamlessly collaborate in a centralized cloud-based workspace.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2023/Adobe-Expands-Frame.io-Collaboration-Platform-Beyond-Video/default.aspx

Brightspot expands partner program

To offer comprehensive implementation and maintenance options for building digital, web and content experiences using Brightspot CMS.

https://www.brightspot.com

Stardog introduces Stardog 9

The knowledge graph powered semantic layer has new integrations for Azure Synapse, Collibra Data Governance and Databricks.

https://www.stardog.com/blog/introducing-stardog-9/

Bloomreach unveils SMS marketing updates

The TCPA List Validation feature removes reassigned or deactivated numbers from send lists, and numbers on state and national Do Not Call registries.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news

