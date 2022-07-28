Personal Health Care Intrepid

The sixth post from Girish Altekar on Intrepid technology and applications*. The introductory post is here and all our re-published intrepid posts are here.

If you have visited a health care provider recently, it is likely that your office visit began with a request to arrive 15 minutes early to fill out some paperwork. Certainly, this is the case when you visit a new provider, but even existing providers want periodic updates on your health history.

Check out the Health Profile Intrepid (PHP) – https://lnkd.in/gxP6MJxZ if you wish to avoid this drudgery. You can create a structured version of your health profile that captures personal information, insurance information, family history, health conditions, medicines and dosage, vaccine information, allergy information, surgery, and hospitalization information. When asked for this information, you simply transmit this data into the provider’s EHR system where it is stored appropriately (note rekeying of data not required).

You can also use MyVitalHealthData (MVH) – https://lnkd.in/gShuYQQy for creating and transmitting Intrepids to your service providers. MVH, an overlay application that uses the Intrepid technology, will eventually enable patients to directly transmit their PHP to their care providers, should they accept Intrepids. If your current provider doesn’t accept Intrepids, you can still print your PHP from MVH, and deliver it to them, if you prefer not to fill out forms sitting in their offices.

We know Health Information is intensely personal and private. MVH and the Intrepid applications do NOT store any of your data; all data is purged when transmitted to you or your care provider.

We are interested in your feedback – https://lnkd.in/gm3fAPhP.

Previous Intrepid related posts available at intrep-id.com.

https://intrepid-id.com

*Disclosure: I am an advisor to the Intrepid team.