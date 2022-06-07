MongoDB unveils vision for a developer data platform

MongoDB, Inc. unveiled its developer data platform vision with new capabilities, helping development teams with a wider set of use cases, servicing more of the data lifecycle, optimizing for modern architectures, and implementing sophisticated levels of data encryption. MongoDB 6.0 has extended its approach of working with data beyond operational and transactional use cases to serve search and analytics use cases within a unified platform and consistent developer experience to reduce the complexity of data infrastructure required for modern applications. Upcoming capabilities include:

Making it easier for developers to leverage in-app analytics. Column Store Indexes will enable users to create and maintain a purpose-built index that speeds up many analytical queries without requiring changes to the document structure.

Time series collections will support secondary indexes on measurements, and feature read performance improvements and optimizations for sorting time-based data more quickly.

With Search Facets, developers are able to rapidly build search experiences that allow end users to more seamlessly browse, narrow down or refine their results.

MongoDB also announced new products and capabilities that enable development teams to better analyze, transform, and move their data in Atlas while reducing reliance on batch processes and ETL jobs.

