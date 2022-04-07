Sitecore updates product suite with technology from recent acquisitions

Sitecore a provider of digital experience software, announced it has integrated the core products from the acquisitions of Boxever, Four51, Moosend, and Reflektion into its Digital Experience Platform (DXP). With a full suite of capabilities hosted in the cloud, Sitecore has content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics to support modern enterprises. The new additions have been fundamental to expanding Sitecore’s, SaaS-enabled composable DXP that helps brands to deliver memorable customer interactions and will enable businesses to provide real-time, personalized digital experiences across touchpoint from content to commerce. A sample of the additions included:

Sitecore OrderCloud expanded its marketplace support capabilities with a new release of order routing flexibility, supplier empowerment, and pricing flexibility.

Sitecore Send revamped its platform with an improved design and more efficient user experience.

Sitecore Discover has enhanced its Commerce Engagement Console (CEC) with a revamped appearance library and editor to provide a better user experience and more control over merchandising.

Sitecore Personalize completed its integration with Sitecore Experience Manager. It now offers a channel diagnostic testing and real-time personalization capability that complements Sitecore’s CMS and is delivered in the cloud.

https://www.sitecore.com