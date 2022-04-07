Sitecore a provider of digital experience software, announced it has integrated the core products from the acquisitions of Boxever, Four51, Moosend, and Reflektion into its Digital Experience Platform (DXP). With a full suite of capabilities hosted in the cloud, Sitecore has content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics to support modern enterprises. The new additions have been fundamental to expanding Sitecore’s, SaaS-enabled composable DXP that helps brands to deliver memorable customer interactions and will enable businesses to provide real-time, personalized digital experiences across touchpoint from content to commerce. A sample of the additions included:
- Sitecore OrderCloud expanded its marketplace support capabilities with a new release of order routing flexibility, supplier empowerment, and pricing flexibility.
- Sitecore Send revamped its platform with an improved design and more efficient user experience.
- Sitecore Discover has enhanced its Commerce Engagement Console (CEC) with a revamped appearance library and editor to provide a better user experience and more control over merchandising.
- Sitecore Personalize completed its integration with Sitecore Experience Manager. It now offers a channel diagnostic testing and real-time personalization capability that complements Sitecore’s CMS and is delivered in the cloud.