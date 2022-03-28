Indico Data updates its Unstructured Data Platform

Indico Data, the unstructured data company, unveiled Indico 5, a major release of its AI-powered Unstructured Data Platform. Indico 5 addresses the rapidly growing market demand for software solutions that drive efficiency and accelerate automation and intelligent document processing (IDP) initiatives using unstructured data.

The Indico Unstructured Data Platform, through a combination of a proprietary training data corpus, composite AI technology, and machine teaching application interface, drives an AI success rate, with more than 90% of projects in production.

Indico 5 was purpose-built to streamline some of the toughest unstructured data automation problems in IDP, such as document unbundling of PDFs, and ensuring the human training corrections of models made in the review cycle can be automated in future situations. The addition of linked relationship labeling and a new, more intuitive visual interface empowers organizations to easily automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data, illuminating opportunities, improving efficiency, and reducing risk. New features include: Automatic Document Unbundling, Linked Labels, Staggered Loop Training, Universal Document Support, and Workflow Canvas.

https://www.indicodata.ai/indico-5