Upland Software acquires Objectif Lune

Upland Software, Inc. announced that it has acquired Objectif Lune Inc., an enterprise software provider of document composition and business communication automation. With the addition of Objectif Lune, Upland expands its global document workflow product library by adding the capability to modernize complex, paper-based documents for large-volume print production as well as automated delivery across web, email, and mobile platforms.

While the business world becomes increasingly digital, many global companies still need to produce paper documents, either because of customer demand or to meet regulatory requirements. The challenge, however, for many companies is they need to find a way to compose, automate, and exchange documents based on content from their existing back-office systems to produce interactive business communications, while maintaining compliance and reducing production costs.

Upland’s document workflow products – which include AccuRoute, FileBound, InterFAX, and Upland Intelligent Capture – improve productivity and reduce costs by enabling digital transformation for any size business across industries such as healthcare, financial services, legal, government, and education.

https://www.uplandsoftware.com ■ https://www.objectiflune.com/en/