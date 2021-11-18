Databricks launches Partner Connect

Databricks, a data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, announced Databricks Partner Connect, a one-stop portal for customers to discover a broad set of validated data, analytics, and AI tools and integrate them with their Databricks lakehouse across multiple cloud providers. Integrations with Databricks partners Fivetran, Labelbox, Microsoft Power BI, Prophecy, Rivery, and Tableau are initially available to customers, with Airbyte, Blitzz, dbt Labs, and more to come in the months ahead.

In just a few clicks, Partner Connect will automatically configure resources such as clusters, tokens, and connection files for customers to connect with data ingestion, prep and transformation, and BI and ML tools. Partner Connect will also enable customers to discover new, pre-validated solutions from Databricks partners that complement their expanding business needs. With Partner Connect, customers can easily extend their lakehouse into every corner of their data ecosystem to solve current and future challenges.

Partner Connect is now available for Databricks customers at no additional cost; new partner solutions, pre-built lakehouse integrations, machine learning models and libraries, and additional data providers will be added as the ecosystem continues to develop.

https://databricks.com/partnerconnect