MarkLogic announces Solution Accelerators for Data Hub for Medicaid

MarkLogic Corporation announced the first two accelerators available from the Medicaid Accelerator Program launched earlier this year. The MarkLogic Solution Accelerator for FHIR is for existing customers looking to comply with the CMS Interoperability Rule directly out of MarkLogic. The accelerator is an open source framework for enabling FHIR Interoperability in the MarkLogic Data Hub for Medicaid. It connects with HAPI FHIR to enable FHIR-compliant queries to be executed directly to MarkLogic.

The FHIR accelerator’s open source framework exemplifies the ease with which FHIR queries can be issued to the MarkLogic Data Hub for Medicaid by combining querying with full text search in one consolidated platform. The FHIR accelerator is extensible and can be readily adapted to other FHIR solutions such as AWS FHIRWorks. The MarkLogic Starter Kit Solution Accelerator is for new customers starting their Medicaid modernization efforts using the MarkLogic Data Hub for Medicaid. The accelerator is a Medicaid Integration Platform using FHIR-Friendly persistent data models and contains a sample-project with data models, test data, data mappings, MPI configuration, deployment scripts, and unit tests. It provides Claim, Provider, and Member data models as a starting point for a customer’s Medicaid modernization efforts.

https://www.marklogic.com