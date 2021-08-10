Acquia renews Drupal Steward Program support

Digital experience company Acquia announced that it is renewing its founding partnership support of the Drupal Steward Program, a web application firewall introduced by the Drupal Association and operated jointly with the Drupal Security team. Acquia implemented Drupal Steward protection across its entire Drupal Cloud platform, protecting thousands of the world’s largest sites with the most up-to-date security and vulnerability fixes.

Acquia’s participation in this program affords seamless, immediate protection to customers by routing their websites’ domains to Drupal Steward, which automatically filters requests through the firewall. Malicious requests are blocked, giving IT teams the time they need to test and implement security updates on their own timelines. For instance, in November 2020, Drupal Steward implemented protection against a critical remote code execution vulnerability, immediately protecting Acquia’s customers.

https://www.drupal.org/steward/