KPS and Brightspot partner to deliver content management

KPS, a European-based digital transformation company deploying content solutions, has partnered with Brightspot, a content management system, to enable seamless, intuitive digital experiences for businesses around the world. Through Brightspot’s headless technology, KPS can provide its customers the ability to deliver modular content in an intuitive, flexible, agile manner that can be customized to accommodate complex workflows for specific industries or businesses. Benefits include:

Modular Content – Everything is built at the object level within the Brightspot platform, making it simple to build at the component level and deliver content on multiple devices and screens, presenting variations of content to different audiences based on location.

– Everything is built at the object level within the Brightspot platform, making it simple to build at the component level and deliver content on multiple devices and screens, presenting variations of content to different audiences based on location. Extensibility and Speed – Brightspot is an extensible, headless platform that allows customers to be flexible and fast. The technology can extend with a customer’s business logic and workflow because it was designed to scale as the business matures, ultimately supporting organizations in launching dynamic digital experiences quickly.

– Brightspot is an extensible, headless platform that allows customers to be flexible and fast. The technology can extend with a customer’s business logic and workflow because it was designed to scale as the business matures, ultimately supporting organizations in launching dynamic digital experiences quickly. Multi-site Flexibility – Brightspot’s framework allows customers to publish how they want (headless, decoupled or both) all from the same environment. Being able to manage multiple sites from one simple interface and allowing sites to share (or not share) everything can make things simpler to govern when maintaining multiple sites with microsites.

