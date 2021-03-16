Netlify announces Next.js integration for enterprise teams

Netlify, creator of the modern Jamstack web architecture, announced the ability to auto-detect and install Next.js applications with zero configuration. Netlify is designed for teams to modernize web architecture and workflow without locking in a JavaScript framework. Each team can migrate to Next.js from another framework or choose from a rapidly evolving ecosystem of frameworks such as Angular, 11ty, Nuxt.js, Vue.js and more. Netlify auto-detects the framework and enables support for:

Key elements of Next.js 10 include internationalized routing and React 17 support. Atomic and immutable deploys: Compatibility with incremental static regeneration and server-side rendering techniques.

Capabilities for enterprise teams running Next.js applications.

Use Netlify with enterprise versions of GitHub and GitLab that are often self-hosted. The integration is enabled and managed from the Netlify UI. 24/7/365 production support.

https://www.netlify.com/