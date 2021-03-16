Netlify, creator of the modern Jamstack web architecture, announced the ability to auto-detect and install Next.js applications with zero configuration. Netlify is designed for teams to modernize web architecture and workflow without locking in a JavaScript framework. Each team can migrate to Next.js from another framework or choose from a rapidly evolving ecosystem of frameworks such as Angular, 11ty, Nuxt.js, Vue.js and more. Netlify auto-detects the framework and enables support for:
- Preview mode: Server-side render a live preview of a web app to share, gather feedback and make changes in real-time without requiring a build.
- Next.js 10: Key elements of Next.js 10 include internationalized routing and React 17 support.
- Atomic and immutable deploys: Compatibility with incremental static regeneration and server-side rendering techniques.
Capabilities for enterprise teams running Next.js applications.
- Unified development workflow: Build, test, deploy and manage frontend and serverless code together from a single Git-based workflow.
- Release management controls: Handle complex web rollouts with build settings and environmental variables tailored to branches, split testing for managed rollouts, and controls to limit publishing to the main branch.
- Security and compliance: Security features including SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, SAML single sign-on (SSO) support, role-based access control, and two-factor authentication.
- Self-hosted GitHub and GitLab integration: Use Netlify with enterprise versions of GitHub and GitLab that are often self-hosted. The integration is enabled and managed from the Netlify UI.
- 24/7/365 production support.