Optimizely takes B2B Commerce Cloud global

Optimizely (Episerver), announced the expansion of B2B Commerce Cloud globally throughout 2021. The move comes just one year after the company’s 2019 acquisition of B2B digital commerce platform Insite Software, and gives manufacturers and distributors access to a solution previously available primarily in North America.

Optimizely B2B Commerce Cloud enables B2B companies to uncover efficiencies, deliver customer-centric digital experiences and increase revenue with capabilities for cart and checkout, catalog management, personalization, workflows, integration and more. The product is currently available in Continental Europe, the UK, and Ireland and will be available across APAC, DACH and the Nordics in 2021.

Built with an integration architecture and commerce core, Optimizely B2B Commerce Cloud powers the digital experiences for manufacturers and distributors. With Optimizely, manufacturers and distributors in Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland can now accelerate the creation and delivery of their B2B commerce experiences to future-proof their businesses and join the next generation of digital leaders.

https://www.optimizely.com