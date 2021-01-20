Payload CMS launched a content management system and application framework built with NodeJS, React and MongoDB. Payload is a “headless” CMS that allows you to edit and publish content in one place, but use your content from any number of devices—including websites, mobile apps, smart TVs, wearables, etc. They don’t place restrictions on how developers build their apps and focus solely on managing and delivering content. Payload was built to deliver the JavaScript community a “silver-bullet” content management solution. Although it’s not the first JavaScript CMS, many JS developers still use WordPress in a headless role for their CMS—which is built with PHP and initially only meant to be a blogging platform. Payload features:
- GraphQL, REST, and NodeJS APIs
- Easily customizable ReactJS Admin
- Fully self-hosted
- Extensible user Authentication & Access Control
- Field-based content Localization
- Powerful field types including a layout builder
Payload is free for local and development purposes, and production licenses are priced competitively at $22 per month if paid annually.