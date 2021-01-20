Payload headless content management system launches

Payload CMS launched a content management system and application framework built with NodeJS, React and MongoDB. Payload is a “headless” CMS that allows you to edit and publish content in one place, but use your content from any number of devices—including websites, mobile apps, smart TVs, wearables, etc. They don’t place restrictions on how developers build their apps and focus solely on managing and delivering content. Payload was built to deliver the JavaScript community a “silver-bullet” content management solution. Although it’s not the first JavaScript CMS, many JS developers still use WordPress in a headless role for their CMS—which is built with PHP and initially only meant to be a blogging platform. Payload features:

GraphQL, REST, and NodeJS APIs

Easily customizable ReactJS Admin

Fully self-hosted

Extensible user Authentication & Access Control

Field-based content Localization

Powerful field types including a layout builder

Payload is free for local and development purposes, and production licenses are priced competitively at $22 per month if paid annually.

https://payloadcms.com