Oracle releases Oracle Database 21c

Oracle announced that Oracle Database 21c is available on Oracle Cloud, including the Always Free tier of Oracle Autonomous Database. Oracle Database 21c contains more than 200 new capabilities, including immutable blockchain tables, In-Database JavaScript, native JSON binary data type, AutoML for in-database machine learning (ML), and persistent memory store, as well as enhancements for in-memory, graph processing performance, sharding, multitenant, and security. Oracle Database 21c provides support for multi-model, multi-workload, and multi-tenant requirements within a single, converged database engine.

In addition, Oracle announced the availability of Oracle APEX (Application Express) Application Development, a new low-code service for developing and deploying data-driven enterprise applications quickly and easily. The browser-based, low-code cloud service enables developers to create modern web apps for desktops and mobile devices using an intuitive graphical interface.

Oracle Database 21c is the database engine that powers Oracle database services in the cloud and on-premises, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Exadata Database Cloud@Customer, and Oracle Exadata Database Machine.

https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/oracle-database-21c-011321.html