Bridgeline announces Unbound Location Pages

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced the release of Unbound Location Pages to help convert online searches into in-person sales. Unbound Location Pages grow in-store and online revenues for multi-location brands with unique pages for each store that provide at-a-glance key information such as store location, hours, phone number, and core SEO ranking content that drives your page to the top of search results for customers near you. The Unbound platform brings your Location Pages advanced features that drive additional revenue including coupons, online ordering for in-store pickup or at-home delivery, and the ability to automatically nurture your customer’s interests with automated emails and emails triggered by specific events such as online activity, product availability, and appointment timers. Designed for the busy franchisee or store manager, Unbound Location Pages are easy to use and have set-and-forget scheduling to automate management of your online presence. The store manager, marketing team, or agency can manage information for the store while automated SEO tuning helps keep your store on the top of local search results.

https://www.bridgeline.com/