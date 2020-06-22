VASS and Modyo partner for digital acceleration of customers in Europe and America

VASS and Modyo announced they have signed an alliance to promote digital acceleration to clients in Europe and America. Over the past several months, the two companies have been collaborating and investing with each other to accelerate the design and implementation of digital solutions on the Modyo platform. VASS will offer the Modyo platform to its clients as a hub for the implementation of portals, hybrid mobile solutions, content management, digital onboarding and private transactional customer portals, and other customized digital experiences. Modyo’s Digital Experience Platform, with a focus on integration to business systems, is designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. The two companies have successfully deployed their first large client engagement together in Latin America.

