Microsoft puzzling announcements

Jean-Louis Gassée has some good questions, including… “Is Microsoft trying to implement a 21st century version of its old Embrace and Extend maneuver — on Google’s devices and collaboration software this time?” Read More

Integrated innovation and the rise of complexity

While Stephen O’Grady’ post isn’t addressing Microsoft‘s recent Surface announcements as Gassée was, it is an interesting companion, or standalone read. Read More

Google and ambient computing

‘Ambient computing‘ has mostly been associated with the Internet of Things (IoT). There are many types of computing things. But the most important, from a world domination perspective, are those at the center of (still human) experience and decision-making; that is mobile (and still desktop) computing devices. The biggest challenge is the interoperability required at scale. This is fundamental to computing platform growth and competitive strategies (see Gassée’s question above). Ben Thompson analyzes Google recent announcements in this context. Read More

Attention marketers: in 12 weeks, the CCPA will be the national data privacy standard. Here’s why

Now it’s 10 weeks. Tim Walters makes a good case for his prediction even though other states are working on their own legislation, and Nevada has a policy already in effect. Read More

Also…

