Integrating Multilingual Content into Operations and Growth

Integrating Multilingual Content into Operations and Growth

As global content becomes more mainstream there is increasing pressure for broader and more efficient integration with corporate functions and strategies. Both presentations in this session address some ways to accomplish this: one focused on the multilingual content supply chain and API integration, and one focused on deeper integration with marketing and growth strategies.

Wednesday, November 28: 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Mary Laplante, Digital Clarity Group

Mary Laplante, Vice President Client Services, Digital Clarity Group

Laura Brandon, GALA - Gilbane Conference  
Laura Brandon, Executive Director, Globalization and Localization Association
Jim Compton, Technology Program Manager, Moravia
Workflow Automation in Multilingual Content Delivery: A Collaborative Initiative for Standardized Translation APIs

Juliana Pereira, Smartling - Gilbane conference
Juliana Pereira, Head of Marketing, Smartling
Translation Strategy is a Growth Strategy: The Smart Approach to Global Content

Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, November 28 – 29, 2017

Categories : Gilbane Conference 2017, Globalization, localization, Multilingual technology

