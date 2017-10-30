Featured session:
Integrating Multilingual Content into Operations and Growth
As global content becomes more mainstream there is increasing pressure for broader and more efficient integration with corporate functions and strategies. Both presentations in this session address some ways to accomplish this: one focused on the multilingual content supply chain and API integration, and one focused on deeper integration with marketing and growth strategies.
Wednesday, November 28: 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
*Register today to save your seat and use priority code 100FG17 for an extra discount*
Mary Laplante, Vice President Client Services, Digital Clarity Group
&
Jim Compton, Technology Program Manager, Moravia
Workflow Automation in Multilingual Content Delivery: A Collaborative Initiative for Standardized Translation APIs
Translation Strategy is a Growth Strategy: The Smart Approach to Global Content
Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, November 28 – 29, 2017