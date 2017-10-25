Featured session:
Brand Content Strategies
“Content strategy” covers a lot of territory, within organizations, and across industries. While every business is unique, cross-pollinization of ideas often leads to some of the most valuable and unpredictable insights. In this session speakers from well-known brands, Starwood and Volvo, share content strategies that have worked for them, and might inspire you in surprising ways.
Tuesday, November 28: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
*Register today to save your seat and use priority code 100FG17 for an extra discount*
Melissa Webster, Program Vice President, Content & Digital Media Technologies, IDC
Measuring your translation ROI, Starwood’s model
Targeting Content for the Right Location
Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, November 28 – 29, 2017