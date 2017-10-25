Brand Content Strategies

Featured session:

Brand Content Strategies

“Content strategy” covers a lot of territory, within organizations, and across industries. While every business is unique, cross-pollinization of ideas often leads to some of the most valuable and unpredictable insights. In this session speakers from well-known brands, Starwood and Volvo, share content strategies that have worked for them, and might inspire you in surprising ways.

Tuesday, November 28: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

*Register today to save your seat and use priority code 100FG17 for an extra discount*

Moderator:

Melissa Webster, Program Vice President, Content & Digital Media Technologies, IDC

Ora Solomon , Director of Global Product Management, Starwood Hotels & Resorts

Measuring your translation ROI, Starwood’s model

John Johnston, Director, Digital Marketing, Volvo Construction Equipment

Targeting Content for the Right Location

Gilbane Digital Content Conference

Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, November 28 – 29, 2017