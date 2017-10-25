Posted by Frank Gilbane on
 October 25, 2017

Brand Content Strategies

Featured session:
“Content strategy” covers a lot of territory, within organizations, and across industries. While every business is unique, cross-pollinization of ideas often leads to some of the most valuable and unpredictable insights. In this session speakers from well-known brands, Starwood and Volvo, share content strategies that have worked for them, and might inspire you in surprising ways.

Tuesday, November 28: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Melissa Webster IDC at Gilbane Conference

Moderator:
Melissa Webster, Program Vice President, Content & Digital Media Technologies, IDC

Ora Solomon Starwood at Gilbane Conference

Ora Solomon, Director of Global Product Management, Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Measuring your translation ROI, Starwood’s model

John Johnston, Volvo, at Gilbane Conference

John Johnston, Director, Digital Marketing, Volvo Construction Equipment
Targeting Content for the Right Location

Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, November 28 – 29, 2017

Categories : content strategy, Gilbane Conference 2017, multichannel content management - MCM

