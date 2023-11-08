Gilbane Advisor 11-8-23 — OpenAI dashboard, knowledge graph representations

This week we feature articles from Cobus Greyling, and Julia Cohen, Ana Iglesias-Molina, Kian Ahrabian, Filip Ilievski, Jay Pujara & Oscar Corcho.

Additional reading comes from Michael Parekh, Caroline Mimbs Nyce, and Ethan Zuckerman.

News comes from DataStax, Cloudera & Pinecone, SnapLogic & Acolad, and Fivetran.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

What is happening to OpenAI’s playground?

“Creating solutions with longevity which are based on LLMs and Generative AI will demand exceptional UX, a solid layer of IP which creates differentiation” and “Users do not care about the underlying technology, they are looking for exceptional experiences.”

Greyling provides a useful update on what OpenAI is doing to make sure they don’t miss out on the value of direct UX control. (6 min)

https://cobusgreyling.medium.com/what-is-happening-to-openais-playground-76c04816adc2

Comparison of knowledge graph representations

In addition to RDF, knowledge graphs can be represented using

alternative models such as property graphs, the Wikidata model, and RDF-star, which may more useful for certain use-cases. When might they be advantageous? This paper looks at the fitness of popular knowledge graph representations for three consumer scenarios: knowledge exploration, systematic querying, and graph completion.

(3 min intro): https://viterbischool.usc.edu/news/2023/11/finding-answers-about-the-best-way-to-find-answers/

Paper: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-47240-4_15

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

DataStax launches RAGStack

RAGStack, is a retrieval augmented generation solution to simplify RAG implementations for enterprises building generative AI applications.

https://www.datastax.com/products/ragstack

Cloudera and Pinecone announce strategic partnership

With the combination of Pinecone vector database and semantic search customers can improve and accelerate generative AI use cases.

https://www.cloudera.com ■ https://www.pinecone.io

SnapLogic and Acolad partner to provide generative AI translation solutions

Pre-built integration connectors for instant document translation allows SnapLogic users to add Acolad’s translations to integration pipelines.

https://www.snaplogic.com ■ https://www.acolad.com

Fivetran unveils new SDKs for connectors and destinations

Enables third-party vendors to build integrations on Fivetran’s infrastructure for extensive compatibility with data sources and integrations.

https://www.fivetran.com

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact