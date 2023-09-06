Gilbane Advisor 9-6-23 — AI disorders, knowledge graph paths

Opinion / Analysis

AI could choke on its own exhaust as it fills the web

In the last issue before our summer break we recommended a paper on LLM model collapse, caused by LLMs training on data sets that include previously generated data. This week Ina Fried, Scott Rosenberg provide a short and useful summary of this and other “AI disorders” and some of the repercussions as more generated data populates the web. (3 min).

https://www.axios.com/2023/08/28/ai-content-flood-model-collapse

Having a tough chat with an LLM about knowledge graph paths

There is a lot of enthusiasm around pairing knowledge graphs and LLMs, but there is also a lot to learn. Peter Lawrence is on the case, and in this article explores how “an LLM can be tuned or prompted with a knowledge graph, to answer tough questions about shortest paths through the graph.” (15 min)

https://blog.gopenai.com/having-a-tough-chat-with-an-llm-about-knowledge-graph-paths-d4fc43f97332

Content technology news

Duet AI for Google Workspace now available

With Duet AI, we added AI as a real-time collaborator that can act as a coach, source of inspiration, and productivity booster.

https://workspace.google.com/blog/product-announcements/duet-ai-in-workspace-now-available

Introducing ChatGPT Enterprise

Offers enterprise-grade security & privacy, higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows, advanced data analysis, and customization options.

https://openai.com/blog/introducing-chatgpt-enterprise

XElevenLabs releases Eleven Multilingual v2

New foundational deep learning model supporting multilingual capabilities across 28 languages to broaden and improve accessibility of content.

https://elevenlabs.io/blog/multilingualv2/

Bloomreach announces Clarity

Businesses connect conversations to product catalogs, and integrate individual conversations across channels, including website, chat, and SMS.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/products/clarity

DeltaXML improves CALS table handling to merge products

Flexible n-way comparison and merge of CALS tables to produce rigorous and accurate comparisons. Supports table versions different structures.

https://www.deltaxml.com

