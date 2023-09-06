This week we feature articles by Ina Fried & Scott Rosenberg, and Peter Lawrence.
Opinion / Analysis
AI could choke on its own exhaust as it fills the web
In the last issue before our summer break we recommended a paper on LLM model collapse, caused by LLMs training on data sets that include previously generated data. This week Ina Fried, Scott Rosenberg provide a short and useful summary of this and other “AI disorders” and some of the repercussions as more generated data populates the web. (3 min).
https://www.axios.com/2023/08/28/ai-content-flood-model-collapse
Having a tough chat with an LLM about knowledge graph paths
There is a lot of enthusiasm around pairing knowledge graphs and LLMs, but there is also a lot to learn. Peter Lawrence is on the case, and in this article explores how “an LLM can be tuned or prompted with a knowledge graph, to answer tough questions about shortest paths through the graph.” (15 min)
https://blog.gopenai.com/having-a-tough-chat-with-an-llm-about-knowledge-graph-paths-d4fc43f97332
More Reading
- Fascinating and way detailed… What do I think about Community Notes? via Vitalik Buterin
- Introducing Lilac open source product to analyze, structure, and clean unstructured data with AI. via Lilacml Blog
- A practioners journey… Relational database systems are becoming a problem — but what to do about it? via Jan Kammerath
Content technology news
Duet AI for Google Workspace now available
With Duet AI, we added AI as a real-time collaborator that can act as a coach, source of inspiration, and productivity booster.
https://workspace.google.com/blog/product-announcements/duet-ai-in-workspace-now-available
Introducing ChatGPT Enterprise
Offers enterprise-grade security & privacy, higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows, advanced data analysis, and customization options.
https://openai.com/blog/introducing-chatgpt-enterprise
XElevenLabs releases Eleven Multilingual v2
New foundational deep learning model supporting multilingual capabilities across 28 languages to broaden and improve accessibility of content.
https://elevenlabs.io/blog/multilingualv2/
Bloomreach announces Clarity
Businesses connect conversations to product catalogs, and integrate individual conversations across channels, including website, chat, and SMS.
https://www.bloomreach.com/en/products/clarity
DeltaXML improves CALS table handling to merge products
Flexible n-way comparison and merge of CALS tables to produce rigorous and accurate comparisons. Supports table versions different structures.
https://www.deltaxml.com
