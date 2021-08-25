Otter.ai launches Otter Assistant for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex

Otter.ai announced the launch of Otter Assistant for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex for Otter Business Plan users. After an initial one-time user permission, Otter Assistant automatically joins calendared meetings to record, take notes, and share transcripts with meeting participants so users can focus on collaborating and connecting in meetings knowing Otter is automatically transcribing it, or they can skip meetings altogether and catch up on notes afterward.

Otter Assistant does not require a complicated setup process, seamlessly integrating with the user’s calendar so that it joins meetings on time even if you’re running late or can’t make the meeting. During the meeting, it will generate real-time, secure, shareable, and searchable notes and audio recordings with industry-leading accuracy. Users can highlight, add images, comments or questions, search by keywords or name, and review the transcript and audio during and after the meeting, empowering professionals to be more productive and engaged in meetings without the stress of trying to accurately capture and document information.

Users can access all of their notes, regardless of video conferencing platform, through Otter.ai’s web app or mobile apps on iOS and Android. Otter Business starts at $20 per user per month

https://otter.ai