MURAL offers free plan for guided visual collaboration

MURAL, a provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise, has launched a new MURAL Free plan so teams everywhere can collaborate visually without any time limits. The new plan offers a free forever digital workspace that includes five murals, unlimited members, and all of MURAL’s Facilitation Superpowers features. The free plan offers teams a chance to turn traditional, nonproductive meetings into engaging, inclusive opportunities for ideation and co-creation through guided visual collaboration.

This includes timers to keep meetings on schedule, voting sessions to speed up decision-making, summoning participants to direct attention, private mode to enable more inclusive ideation, and celebrations. Visitors can collaborate in any mural simply by sharing a link. The Free plan also includes access to over 250 templates for team activities like brainstorming, product roadmaps, OKR planning, Agile ceremonies, user journey maps, team building, icebreakers, and more. Free memberships include access to MURAL’s deep expertise in visual thinking, including resources like MURAL Learning and MURAL Community.

The Free plan joins a new plans from MURAL, including the Team+ plan that allows for frequent collaboration with unlimited murals, the Business plan that provides increased security and expert onboarding, and the full-featured Enterprise plan.

https://www.mural.co/press-releases/mural-free