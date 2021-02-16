Franz announces Allegro NFS Server 7.0 for Windows

Franz Inc., supplier of graph database technology for knowledge graph solutions, announced Allegro NFS Server 7.0 for Windows with 64-bit performance and support for all current versions of the Windows operating system. Allegro NFS Server 7.0 delivers a high performance, easy-to-install solution for small and large enterprise-wide deployments. Allegro NFS was originally developed for Franz’s internal purposes due to dissatisfaction with free and commercial NFS Servers available on the market and the incredible technical difficulties faced in configuring them on Windows. Since 2002, Allegro NFS has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies who want reliable and easy-to-configure access to Windows from NFS clients.

Allegro NFS Server 7.0, runs on all the current versions of the Windows operating system including Vista, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Windows 7 (32 and 64-bit), Windows 8 (32 and 64-bit), and Windows 10 (32 and 64-bit). Allegro NFS also has version that to run on Windows XP. To evaluate or purchase Allegro NFS Server 7.0, go to

https://nfsforwindows.com, https://www.franz.com/