EPAM acquires Ricston Ltd.

EPAM Systems, Inc., a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced its acquisition of Ricston Ltd., with offices in the UK, Malta and Spain. Ricston adds to EPAM‘s expertise in integration and connectivity — specifically in microservices and APIs. This acquisition complements EPAM‘s technology consulting practice and enhances its capabilities in API and microservices, as well as adding an integral component to the company’s growing Salesforce practice. Ricston provides a variety of services to be able to help across the full cycle of digital transformation including legacy modernization, software integration, Open API and Centre for Enablement (C4E). They also provide training and operations for the Anypoint Platform as well as a dedicated team that builds connectors.

https://www.epam.com/about/newsroom/press-releases/2020/epam-acquires-ricston-ltd