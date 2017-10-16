Posted by Frank Gilbane on
 October 16, 2017

Commerce, Content, and Conversion

Gilbane Boston 2017 banner

Featured session:
Commerce, Content, and Conversion

Of all the different functions and systems that need to be integrated to provide a clean consistent customer experience, content management systems and commerce systems are the most obvious. Speakers look at three areas: e-commerce and CMS integration, why content is so critical to e-commerce success, and strategies for optimal conversion.

Tuesday, November 28: 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Jill Finger Gibson at Gilbane conference 2107

Moderator:
Jill Finger Gibson, Principal Analyst, Digital Clarity Group

naresh devnani at Gilbane conference 2017

Naresh Devnani, Senior Architect, WebCosm Inc.
Ravi Althuru, Practice Lead – Web Experiences, eCommerce, Search and Portals, Meteora Solutions
E-Commerce and CMS – Happily together?

sören stamer at Gilbane conference 2017

Sören Stamer, CEO, CoreMedia
Why Content Matters – 7 Ways Content will be Crucial for e-Commerce

Khalid Saleh at Gilbane Conference 2017

Khalid Saleh, CEO and Founder, Invesp
12 Steps to Increase Your E-commerce Conversion Rate

Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, November 28 – 29, 2017

Gilbane Advisor logo

Gilbane digital content conference logo 2017

Content and digital experience technologies and strategies for marketing, publishing, and the workplace.

facebooktwitterrsslinkedin

