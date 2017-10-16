Featured session:
Commerce, Content, and Conversion
Of all the different functions and systems that need to be integrated to provide a clean consistent customer experience, content management systems and commerce systems are the most obvious. Speakers look at three areas: e-commerce and CMS integration, why content is so critical to e-commerce success, and strategies for optimal conversion.
Tuesday, November 28: 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Jill Finger Gibson, Principal Analyst, Digital Clarity Group
Ravi Althuru, Practice Lead – Web Experiences, eCommerce, Search and Portals, Meteora Solutions
E-Commerce and CMS – Happily together?
Why Content Matters – 7 Ways Content will be Crucial for e-Commerce
12 Steps to Increase Your E-commerce Conversion Rate
Gilbane Digital Content Conference
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, November 28 – 29, 2017