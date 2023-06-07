Gilbane Advisor 6-7-23 — Moats, text-to-SQL, semantic search

This week we feature articles from Jerry Liu, and Scott Brinker.

Additional reading comes from Sarah Perez, Rada Mihalcea, Oana Ignat & Zhijing Jin et al, Ben Thompson, and Airbyte.

News comes from PingCAP, SearchStax, Datometry & Databricks, and Snowflake & Neeva.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/

Opinion / Analysis

The key point of Google’s “we have no moat” memo on generative AI is that ecosystems are the moat

Scott Brinker has a good read inspired by the Google “no moat” memo. He thinks the memo is “right on the money” and makes a convincing case why. (8 min)

https://chiefmartec.com/2023/06/the-key-point-of-googles-we-have-no-moat-memo-on-generative-ai-is-that-ecosystems-are-the-moat/

Combining text-to-SQL with semantic search for retrieval augmented generation

LlamaIndex is already useful for combining proprietary internal and external data and knowledge bases with LLMs to build custom data applications. LlamaIndex creator Jerry Liu describes their latest tool.

“We have created a brand-new query engine… that can query, join, sequence, and combine both structured data from your SQL database and unstructured data from your vector database in order to synthesize the final answer.” (10 min)

https://medium.com/llamaindex-blog/combining-text-to-sql-with-semantic-search-for-retrieval-augmented-generation-c60af30ec3b

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

PingCAP Unveils TiDB 7.1

With simplified operations and enhanced MySQL compatibility users can accelerate the productivity of developers and infrastructure engineers.

https://www.pingcap.com

SearchStax launches SearchStax for Good

Developers at non-profit organizations can build web and mobile applications without the high cost of managing search infrastructure.

https://www.searchstax.com/ss-for-good

Datometry partners with Databricks

To help enterprises accelerate migrations from data warehouses to the lakehouse without having to rewrite or redefine application code.

https://datometry.com

Snowflake acquires Neeva​

Will incorporate Neeva’s search experience that leverages generative AI across the Data Cloud to benefit customers, partners and developers.

https://www.snowflake.com/blog/snowflake-acquires-neeva-to-accelerate-search-in-the-data-cloud-through-generative-ai/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact