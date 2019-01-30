Conversations with robots: voice, smart agents & the case for structured content

The benefits of structured content have been clear for decades, but the cost and effort to create and manage it limited adoption to complex ‘mission-critical’ applications. Today, there are better tools, more expertise, and a much broader range of business and consumer applications that require structured content to be effective, competitive, cost efficient, and future-ready. Designer Andy Fitzgerald explains why structured content is more important than ever.

Illustration by Dougal MacPherson

Illustration by Dougal MacPherson

Why founders should start with a website, not a mobile app

And not just founders, though it is more critical for them. Most startups have few resources, and need to rapidly build a product, customer base, and supporting infrastructure before their money, or investor patience, runs out. Kapwing founder & CEO Julia Enthoven’s description of her startups’ decision cuts to the chase. Read More

Despite limitations, publishers plot more augmented reality for 2019

That bet is motivated by lots of work publishers did last year. The New York Times produced 13 different augmented reality projects in 2018, ranging from an investigation into a bombing in Syria to a visit to the large hadron collider at CERN; Time Magazine launched its first-ever augmented reality issue of its magazine; The Washington Post, which started producing augmented reality content in 2017, continued producing projects in 2018… But augmented reality still faces significant limitations. Read More

Blockchain’s Occam problem

Blockchain has yet to become the game-changer some expected. A key to finding the value is to apply the technology only when it is the simplest solution available. Read More

Also…



