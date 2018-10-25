Internet, social, device growth flat in U.S.

Certainly not news to suppliers of these technologies and services, and unsurprising to others. But this is just the kind of trend that is so obvious the reach of the repercussions can easily be overlooked. Any business that, even indirectly, depends on these products for growth, needs to assess how the saturation effects their product and market strategies. Read More



The myth of the infrastructure phase

A common narrative in the Web 3.0 community is that we are in an infrastructure phase and the right thing to be working on right now is building out that infrastructure… in fact, the history of new technologies shows that apps beget infrastructure, not the other way around. Read More

The battle for the home

We don’t usually include articles behind paywalls in this newsletter, but Ben Thompson often publishes free articles, and this free product / business / competitive overview Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple home products is an excellent read. It is also an example of high quality content marketing for a subscription-funded publication. Read More

Challenges in using blockchains to build trust in digital archiving

Public digital archives seem like a critical, and relatively straightforward, application for blockchains. Open Data Institute researchers have been investigating, and share their findings so far, and next steps. The author is a technical researcher but this is a very readable post suitable for anyone interested in digital archiving or potential blockchain applications. Read More

