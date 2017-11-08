Who you’ll meet at Gilbane Boston

Dear Reader:

Join us in Boston in 3 weeks to network with your peers and learn how they are building successful next generation content strategies and digital experiences for customers and employees. Here is just a sample of who you’ll meet…

Starwood Hotels & Resorts ● Elisa Oyj ● State Street Global Advisors ● KrellTec ● Commonwealth of MA ● Sodexo ● MITRE Corporation ● Keurig Green Mountain ● Capital One ● ViaSat ● Sandia National Labs ● Liberty Mutual Insurance ● Staples ● Moody’s Investors Service ● SAS ● Gale/Cengage Learning ● Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco ● Volvo Construction Equipment ● HCA IT&S ● Fidelity Investments ● American Tower ● The MIT Press ● LDS Church ● UNICEF ● Salesforce ● Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company ● Raymond James ● Eaton Vance ● Dell EMC ● Bentley University ● The Nielsen Company ● Capital One ● VMware ● FINRA ● The Hartford ● Milton CAT ● IMAX Corporation ● Hollister Inc. ● CNYH Electric Group ● Lazard Asset Management ● and many more…

The Gilbane Digital Content Conference is focused on content and digital experience technologies and strategies for marketing, publishing, and the workplace.

Main conference program: November 28 and 29

Post-conference workshops: November 30