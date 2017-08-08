The Gilbane Digital Content Conference program is live

Join us in Boston to learn how marketers and IT, business, and content managers across industries integrate content strategies and computing technologies to produce superior customer experiences for all stakeholders, including:

How to architect and build digital experiences around your customer’s journey

Successful examples of multichannel content architectures for B2B and B2C

The importance of integrating content and ecommerce systems, strategy, and measurement

What you can do today with AI technologies to engage more deeply with customers, and extend your reach

How to choose martech suites, conversational apps, and content marketing software

Content strategies for global brands, publishers, and multilingual collaboration applications

What you need to know about the latest web and mobile development technologies

How to increase the lifetime value of your content assets

Whether you are just getting started with managing multichannel content, need to improve the consistency of the web and mobile discovery experience, or are ready to integrate with an ecommerce, collaboration, business intelligence or other marketing or enterprise system, join us to learn what your B2B and B2C peers are doing, and what industry analysts, technologists, and service providers are recommending.

We hope to see you in Boston at this year’s Gilbane Digital Content Conference!

New Event

Registrants to the Gilbane Digital Content Conference have the added benefit of access to all Marketing Technology Boot Camp sessions. This new event from the editors of CRM magazine drills down into specific strategies, tips, and tricks and practical advice that marketers can put into practice as soon as they return their offices. It’s everything you never learned in college!