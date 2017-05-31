Posted by Frank Gilbane on
 May 31, 2017

Speak at Gilbane – Apply by Friday June 2

Gilbane Digital Content Conference 2017

Join us as a speaker, but hurry!

We’re building the program for our annual Boston conference in the next few weeks and want to make sure you have the opportunity to apply to be a speaker.

As a speaker you’ll be addressing our influential community of content management, digital marketing, and technology experts and practitioners. Join us to educate, learn, and network. We are proud of our speakers and promote them as a key benefit of the conference.

The Gilbane Digital Content Conference is focused on content and digital experience technologies and strategies for marketing, publishing, and the workplace.

The deadline for proposals is Friday June 2, 2017!

Categories : Gilbane Conference 2017

Gilbane Advisor logo

Subscribe to the Gilbane Advisor



You can also subscribe via our feed

Gilbane digital content conference logo 2017

Conference: November, 28 – 29, 2017
Workshops: Thursday, November 30
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, Boston

The Call for Speakers is open

Contact

facebooktwitterrsslinkedin

Contact forminfo@gilbane.com
+1.617.861.2406


© 2017 Bluebill Advisors Inc (except for contributed posts which are licensed under creative commons)

Community Tweets