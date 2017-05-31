Speak at Gilbane – Apply by Friday June 2

Join us as a speaker, but hurry!

We’re building the program for our annual Boston conference in the next few weeks and want to make sure you have the opportunity to apply to be a speaker.

As a speaker you’ll be addressing our influential community of content management, digital marketing, and technology experts and practitioners. Join us to educate, learn, and network. We are proud of our speakers and promote them as a key benefit of the conference.

The Gilbane Digital Content Conference is focused on content and digital experience technologies and strategies for marketing, publishing, and the workplace.

The deadline for proposals is Friday June 2, 2017!