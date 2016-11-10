Posted by Clea Durrell on
 November 10, 2016

Gilbane Conference featured speakers

We are thrilled to have over 100 expert speakers for you to learn from and network with. Join us and your content and digital experience professional peers in Boston in three weeks. Below is a sample of who you’ll meet. Look forward to seeing you.

Register today to save your seat – use code F16G for a discount.

marissa-jarratt-cropped-sharp60Marissa Jarratt, PepsiCotania-yuki-cropped60Tania Yuki, Shareableejon-marks-for-siteJon Marks, Kaldor

subrata-mukherjeeSubrata Mukherjee, The Economist

alice-carpenterAlice Carpenter, America’s Test Kitchen

arjen-van-den-akkerArjen van den Akker, SDL

camille-wellardCamille Wellard, Intermountain Healthcare

tim-goughTim Gough, Verve Mobile

jacqueline-lagrattaJacqueline Lagratta, Campbell Soup

maureen-thormannMaureen Thormann, National Instruments

adrien-nussenbaumAdrien Nussenbaum, Mirakl

erin-martinErin Martin, NPR

 mel-tingeyMel Tingey, LDS Church

 kristen-holgersonKristen Holgerson, WBUR

 jeanette-newtonJeanette Newton, Pennwell

 nancy-andersonNancy Anderson, Dell EMC

 tim-lewisTim Lewis, Continuum

 tara-bartleyTara Bartley, Akamai Technologies

mindy-carnerMindy Carner, Optimity Advisors

niki-vecseiNiki Vecsei, Transamerica

sergio-silvaSergio Silva, Kik

 melissa-websterMelissa Webster, IDC

 bill-trippeBill Trippe, MIT Press

 scott-brinkerScott Brinker, chiefmartec.com

 mark-walterMark Walter, Content Technology Strategies

 tony-byrneTony Byrne, Real Story Group

 deanna-lauferDeanna Laufer, Forrester Research

scott-liewehrScott Liewehr, Digital Clarity Group

gerry-murrayGerry Murray, IDC

 sara-redinSara Redin, Redin Consult

Categories : Gilbane Conference 2016

