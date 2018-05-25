Gilbane Advisor 5-25-18 — GDPR, GDPR & ML, GDPR & adtech, Martech paradox

Since the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect today we lead with our own privacy policy, and our progress in incorporating GDPR requirements. We encourage you to read it. TL;DR: We do not yet claim complete compliance. But because we don’t depend on advertising, and don’t buy, sell, or share personal data to help others advertise, complying with GDPR is less daunting than it is for many others. Our privacy policy will be updated as we continue to add support for GDPR. Read More

How will the GDPR impact machine learning?

Since GDPR is bigger than Queen Bey, we’re all being bombarded by emails and articles about GDPR, ranging from the click-baity to the ill-informed to the wishful-thinking to the doomsday-wailing to the we-can-help, to the technically-bureaucratic, to the thoughtfully-analytical, und so weiter. We expect most of you by now have waded through enough to find a favorite or two to get a handle on the basics, so we’ve chosen two posts that deserve a careful read that you might have missed. First up, Andrew Burt, digs into the details and complexity of what GDPR means for machine learning. There is no simple answer, but Burt’s article is a good place to learn why. Read More

GDPR will pop the adtech bubble

It could happen. Note that Doc Searls is not talking about advertising in general, just adtech. But adtech is, shall we, say well-funded. Read More

Martech simultaneous consolidation & expansion

… a more accurate view of martech consolidation cycles is that they are indeed happening but they are happening on top of a wave of underlying software expansion… That underlying wave of software expansion seems to be overtaking

the natural business consolidation dynamics that are absolutely still happening at the same time. Read More

