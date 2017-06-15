Posted by Frank Gilbane on
 June 15, 2017

Marketing Technology Bootcamp – Call for Speakers

The Marketing Technology Bootcamp is co-located with the Gilbane Digital Content Conference this year.

Marketing Technology Bootcamp at Gilbane

Call for Speakers Deadline Fast Approaching

The Call for Speakers deadline is fast approaching. If you would like to speak at the first annual Marketing Technology Boot Camp, co-located with the Gilbane Digital Content Conference May 28-29. Submit your proposal today.

We are looking for knowledgeable, insightful, and enthusiastic speakers who can talk about any or all of the following topics:

  • Analytics and Data
  • Practical Skills
  • B2B Marketing
  • Marketing Management
  • Tech Skills for Marketers

Submit your speaker proposal no later than June 23, 2017.

Submit Your Proposal
Categories : Gilbane Conference 2017, Marketing technology
Tags :

Gilbane Advisor logo

Subscribe to the Gilbane Advisor



You can also subscribe via our feed

Gilbane digital content conference logo 2017

Conference: November, 28 – 29, 2017
Workshops: Thursday, November 30
Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel

Contact

facebooktwitterrsslinkedin

Contact forminfo@gilbane.com
+1.617.861.2406


© 2017 Bluebill Advisors Inc (except for contributed posts which are licensed under creative commons)

Community Tweets