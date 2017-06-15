Marketing Technology Bootcamp – Call for Speakers

The Marketing Technology Bootcamp is co-located with the Gilbane Digital Content Conference this year.

Call for Speakers Deadline Fast Approaching

The Call for Speakers deadline is fast approaching. If you would like to speak at the first annual Marketing Technology Boot Camp , co-located with the Gilbane Digital Content Conference May 28-29. Submit your proposal today.

We are looking for knowledgeable, insightful, and enthusiastic speakers who can talk about any or all of the following topics:

Analytics and Data

Practical Skills

B2B Marketing

Marketing Management

Tech Skills for Marketers

Submit your speaker proposal no later than June 23, 2017.